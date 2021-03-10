Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >ICICI Bank to bear covid-19 vaccination cost for employees and family

ICICI Bank to bear covid-19 vaccination cost for employees and family

ICICI Bank offers term-deposits with various maturities starting as low as 7 days (4% interest rate) and upto 10 years (7%). Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
1 min read . 11:46 AM IST Shayan Ghosh

  • The lender joins corporates like Infosys Ltd and consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc which have said they will cover covid-19 vaccination costs for their employees in India

MUMBAI: Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Wednesday said it will reimburse the cost of two-dose covid-19 vaccines for its employees and their dependent family members.

MUMBAI: Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Wednesday said it will reimburse the cost of two-dose covid-19 vaccines for its employees and their dependent family members.

The initiative, the bank said in a statement, is aimed at safeguarding the lives of its employees and their dependent family members from the covid-19 pandemic. Vaccines administered at government health facilities are free, while private facilities can charge up to Rs250 per dose.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The initiative, the bank said in a statement, is aimed at safeguarding the lives of its employees and their dependent family members from the covid-19 pandemic. Vaccines administered at government health facilities are free, while private facilities can charge up to Rs250 per dose.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | The churn is on at the Kota factory

TK Srirang, group chief human resources officer, ICICI Bank, said the lender appreciates and recognises the efforts showcased by its employees amid the pandemic.

"Team ICICI has time and again emerged with renewed strength and responded to their call of duty to serve the nation as an essential service. They have been inspiring throughout the tough times of the recent pandemic with their unbreakable spirit and passion towards service," said Srirang.

The lender joins corporates like Infosys Ltd and consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc which have said they will cover covid-19 vaccination costs for their employees in India.

Mint had reported earlier that several Indian companies, including autos-to-technology conglomerate Mahindra Group and consumer goods giant ITC Ltd , had been considering buying vaccines for their employees as early as in January.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.