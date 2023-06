MUMBAI : Private sector lender ICICI Bank Ltd on Monday said that its board would consider a proposal on 29 June to delist equity shares of its stockbroking arm ICICI Securities.

Following the announcement, shares of ICICI Securities rose as much as 15% to ₹647 apiece on an intraday basis before ending at ₹621.9. ICICI Securities has a market capitalization of ₹20,096 crore. In the past year, the company has given a return of 42% to investors, significantly higher than the Nifty 50 index return of 19%.

The proposed delisting, the bank said in a regulatory filing, would be carried out pursuant to a scheme of arrangement. The board of ICICI Securities would meet on the same day to consider the proposed delisting of shares. Set up in 1995, the company got listed in 2018 and provides institutional and retail broking services, including extending margin trade finance and ESOP finance, distribution of financial products, merchant banking and advisory services. As of 31 March, the bank held a 74.85% stake in the company.

A person aware of the development said that the bank has realized it is better to keep this business as a wholly-owned subsidiary as most services are intertwined with the lender. The idea of getting it listed five years ago was perhaps to allow the company to raise funds at a cheaper rate than unlisted entities.

“This business is not capital-intensive, and therefore that advantage is not utilized," said the person cited above, adding that the bank now wants to consolidate the business. Following the demerger, shareholders of ICICI Securities would get shares of the bank.

Interestingly, ICICI Bank recently announced plans to increase its stake in the general insurance business ICICI Lombard by up to 4% in multiple tranches. The bank said it would acquire at least a 2.5% stake of the 4% before 9 September 2024. As of 31 March, the bank held 48.02% of ICICI Lombard.

Meanwhile, ICICI Securities posted a net profit of ₹262.7 crore in the three months to March, a 23% decline from the same period last year.

Vijay Chandok, chief executive of ICICI Securities, told analysts on 19 April that in FY23, the euphoria in the retail market participation as well as activities moderated, cash volumes were in a downward trajectory, and the fundraising markets were all muted as compared to FY22.

“As far as Q4 is concerned, the environment of the business remained very similar to the full-year trends that I just explained above," Chandok said.

Chandok said that the company’s efforts towards diversification of revenue has continued, and helped it reduce dependence on cyclical components, which essentially is cash equity broking.

“Now, when you look at the quarter, the proportion of cash equity broking in the overall revenue decreased to 20%, and if you recollect a few years back, this was more than 50% of our total revenue. Derivative brokering revenue has now been increasing for the last seven quarters and currently stands at about 15% of the total revenue stack," he said.