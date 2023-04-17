Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Monday said that it plans to take a decision on fund raise via debt securities during the board meeting which is scheduled on Saturday, 22 April. In its exchange communication dated 17 April 2023, ICICI Bank informed about the fund raise programme citing,"fund raising by way of issuance of debt securities including non-convertible debentures/bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in single/multiple tranches in any currency through public/private placement and buyback of securities within the limits that the Board is authorised to approve under applicable law."

The bank had earlier raised ₹5,000 crore through bonds to fund business growth. The bank has allotted 50,000 senior unsecured redeemable long term bonds in the nature of debentures aggregating to ₹5,000 crore on private placement basis, the date of allotment being December 12, 2022, it said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds are redeemable at the end of 7 years (redemption date being December 12, 2029), it said. There are no special rights or privileges attached to the bonds, it added.

The bonds carry a coupon of 7.63 per cent payable annually and were issued at par, it said, adding, the bonds would be listed in the relevant segment of the NSE.

The shares of the ICICI bank was trading at ₹901 at 12.45 pm after it closed at ₹899 on last trading day.