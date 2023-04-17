Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Monday said that it plans to take a decision on fund raise via debt securities during the board meeting which is scheduled on Saturday, 22 April. In its exchange communication dated 17 April 2023, ICICI Bank informed about the fund raise programme citing,"fund raising by way of issuance of debt securities including non-convertible debentures/bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in single/multiple tranches in any currency through public/private placement and buyback of securities within the limits that the Board is authorised to approve under applicable law."

