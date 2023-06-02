ICICI Bank Ltd., on Friday, announced a ₹1,200-crore contribution towards further advancement of Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), widely known for its world-class medical and healthcare services for cancer patients.

In a statement, the country’s third largest bank said the amount is meant to help Tata Memorial provide advanced and evidenced-based therapies to nearly 25,000 new patients every year, doubling the present capacity.

ICICI Bank will donate the said amount from its CSR funds to set up three new buildings in the country, with a combined area of 7.5 lakh square feet, equipped with state-of-the-art machines.

The three facilities will be set up by 2027 at TMC’s centres in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, Mullanpur in Punjab and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

“As part of our commitment towards promoting healthcare, this initiative will enhance comprehensive cancer care services in different regions of our country by providing patients access to advanced and latest cancer therapies. These new buildings will also service as regional referral centres and mitigate the need for patients to travel long distance to visit Tata Memorial Hospital at Parel in Mumbai," said Girish Chandra Chaturvedi, Chairman, ICICI Bank.

The infrastructure being added at the three hospitals of Tata Memorial Centre at Navi Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Mullanpur will provide timely and high quality treatments at “highly subsidized" costs.

“It is critical that advanced cancer care is delivered closer to home so that more people from the region benefit from accessing such therapies," said RA Badwe, director, Tata Memorial Centre.

The bank said its subsidiary ICICI Foundation will set up an ‘ICICI Radiation Oncology Block’ at TMC’s Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research & Education in Cancer (ACTREC) at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

“The radiation therapy block at ACTREC, Navi Mumbai will play a vital role in not only providing timely radiotherapy to a large number of patients, but will also be delivered with the most advanced techniques, both of which are critical for a successful outcome," said Badwe.

“Childhood and adult blood cancers are highly curable but require very intense therapies. The ICICI centres being established at Visakhapatnam and Mullanpur are dedicated children and blood cancer centres and will provide state-of-the-art multidisciplinary care. These centres will soon become regional hubs offering advanced therapies such as bone marrow transplant and cellular therapies to patients from the region," added Badwe.

This ACTREC block at Navi Mumbai will be equipped with state-of-the-art radiology facilities including CT scanner and MRT, new facility for outdoor patients, laboratories and radiotherapy facility for in-patients.

“All these together under one roof will help reduce waiting time significantly for investigations and hence enhance the quality of treatment," said the release.

ICICI Foundation will set up two ‘ICICI Paediatric and Haematological Oncology Block’ at TMC’s Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Mullanpur in Punjab and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

These centres will provide an array of advanced equipment and therapies, which are required to treat paediatric and haematological cancer.

The facilities will include intense chemotherapy, bone marrow transplantation, radiation therapy and newer immunotherapies like CAR-T cell, which are available only at super-specialised centres currently.

“For the convenience of in-patient care, the centres will also have dedicated beds, day care units, ICUs, MRI and CT – PET Scan facility as well as laboratories for advanced testing including genetics, which are critical for treating paediatric and haematological cancers. These centres will also become regional referral centres in the entire southern and northern parts of the country," added the release.