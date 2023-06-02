ICICI Bank to donate ₹1,200 crore to set up three cancer care facilities under Tata Memorial Centre3 min read 02 Jun 2023, 07:46 PM IST
ICICI Bank will donate the said amount from its CSR funds to set up three new buildings in the country, with a combined area of 7.5 lakh square feet
ICICI Bank Ltd., on Friday, announced a ₹1,200-crore contribution towards further advancement of Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), widely known for its world-class medical and healthcare services for cancer patients.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×