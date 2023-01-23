ICICI Bank to offer financing solutions to Tata Motors electric vehicles dealers2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 06:39 PM IST
- Tata Motors has been pioneering the Indian automotive market with its ground-breaking efforts and is currently leading the e-mobility wave in India with a commanding market share of 85.8%
Auto giant Tata Motors partnered with leading private lender ICICI Bank on Monday to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. Under the tie-up, ICICI Bank will provide inventory funding to EV dealers of Tata Motors. This would be one of its kind inventory financing programme for dealers of Tata Motors
