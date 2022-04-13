Vishakha Mulye, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, “GIFT SEZ will play an important role and become a gateway for Indian businesses to connect with the world and global businesses to participate in the fast-growing Indian economy. At ICICI Bank, our strategy is to provide 360-degree banking to all our customers and their entire ecosystem. Accordingly, our branch at GIFT SEZ is an integral part of our strategy, providing foreign currency banking solutions across trade, transaction banking, capital markets, treasury, and wealth management. We are excited to work with GIFT SEZ and to continue building the entire financial services ecosystem at GIFT SEZ."