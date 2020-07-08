ICICI Bank to raise 15,000 crore via share sale

Also, on 27 March, 2020, the Reserve Bank of India has extended the transition period for implementing the last tranche of 0.625% under capital conservation buffer (CCB) by six months i.e. from 31 March to 30 September, 2020. Once this new rule is implemented as per Basel III guidelines, the minimum CRAR requirement for banks will increase to 11.70%, minimum CET1 ratio will increase to 8.20% and minimum Tier-1 ratio would go up to 9.70%.