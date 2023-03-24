ICICI Bank to report March quarter earnings on 22 April, details here

“We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 to, inter alia, consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2023 and recommendation of dividend, if any, for the year ending March 31, 2023," said ICICI Bank in its regulatory filing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}