ICICI Bank to report March quarter earnings on 22 April, details here

ICICI Bank to report March quarter earnings on 22 April, details here1 min read . 06:00 PM IST
Private lender ICICI Bank on Friday announced that it will announced its March quarter result on 22 April, 2023, according to its regulatory filing.
The bank also announced that it would consider recommendation of dividend, for the year ending 31 March, 2023.
“We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 to, inter alia, consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2023 and recommendation of dividend, if any, for the year ending March 31, 2023," said ICICI Bank in its regulatory filing.
The bank also said that trading will be closed for ‘designated persons of the bank’ and relatives from 1 April, 2023 to 24 April, 2023.
“In view of the above and pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with ICICI Bank Code on Prohibition of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Bank will remain closed for all Designated Persons of the Bank (including Directors) and their immediate relatives from April 1, 2023 to April 24, 2023 (both days inclusive)," the filing added.
ICICI Bank reported 25 per cent year-on-year profit for October-December quarter at ₹6,194 crore, while net interest income grew by 23 per cent to ₹12,236 crore in Q3 FY22 from ₹9,912 crore in Q3 FY21.
Non-interest income or other income increased by 25 per cent in the said quarter to ₹4,899 crore from ₹3,921 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.
ICICI Bank's core operating profit (profit before provisions and tax, excluding treasury income) grew by 25 per cent year-on-year to ₹10,060 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The bank's net interest margin in Q3 FY22 was 3.96 per cent, compared to 3.67 per cent in Q3 FY21 and 4 per cent in the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
On Friday, the company's scrip ended 0.45 per cent down at ₹852.05 on BSE.
