ICICI Bank to sell 2.2% equity stake in ICICI Securities via OFS

"The Board of Directors of the Bank, at its meeting held today, approved the sale of up to 7,121,403 equity shares of face value Rs. 5 each of ICICI Securities Limited (“Company"), representing up to 2.21% of its issued and paid-up equity share capital, through an offer for sale through stock exchange mechanism, in accordance with applicable law, towards compliance with the requirement of minimum public float of the Company," ICICI Bank said in a stock exchange filing.