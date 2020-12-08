OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >ICICI Bank to sell up to 2.21% stake in ICICI Securities via offer for sale
Of the analysts covering the stock, 49 have a “buy” rating on ICICI Bank shares. Photo: Mint
Of the analysts covering the stock, 49 have a “buy” rating on ICICI Bank shares. Photo: Mint

ICICI Bank to sell up to 2.21% stake in ICICI Securities via offer for sale

1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2020, 05:14 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • As of September-end, ICICI Bank held 77.22% stake in ICICI Securities. The bank must bring down its stake to at least 75% by March next year to meet shareholding norms

MUMBAI: ICICI Bank on Tuesday said it will sell up to 2.21% of its stake in ICICI Securities through an offer for sale (OFS).

In a filing to the stock exchanges, the private sector lender said its board has approved the sale of up to 7,121,403 equity shares of ICICI Securities, representing up to 2.21% of its issued and paid-up equity share capital through an offer for sale. The move is aimed at complying with minimum public shareholding norms, it added.

Shares of ICICI Bank fell 0.4% today to settle at 508.50, while those of ICICI Securities rose 1.36% to 460.90.

In August, ICICI Bank had offloaded up to 2% stake in the broking and investment banking unit.

As on 30 September, ICICI Bank held 77.22% stake in ICICI Securities. The bank must bring down its stake to at least 75% by March next year to meet shareholding norms.

The private sector lender reported a of six-fold jump in its September quarter net profit to 4,251 crore. Net interest income rose 16% year-on-year to 9,366 crore during the period.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout