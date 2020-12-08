ICICI Bank to sell up to 2.21% stake in ICICI Securities via offer for sale

MUMBAI: ICICI Bank on Tuesday said it will sell up to 2.21% of its stake in ICICI Securities through an offer for sale (OFS).
In a filing to the stock exchanges, the private sector lender said its board has approved the sale of up to 7,121,403 equity shares of ICICI Securities, representing up to 2.21% of its issued and paid-up equity share capital through an offer for sale. The move is aimed at complying with minimum public shareholding norms, it added.
Shares of ICICI Bank fell 0.4% today to settle at ₹508.50, while those of ICICI Securities rose 1.36% to ₹460.90.
In August, ICICI Bank had offloaded up to 2% stake in the broking and investment banking unit.
As on 30 September, ICICI Bank held 77.22% stake in ICICI Securities. The bank must bring down its stake to at least 75% by March next year to meet shareholding norms.
The private sector lender reported a of six-fold jump in its September quarter net profit to ₹4,251 crore. Net interest income rose 16% year-on-year to ₹9,366 crore during the period.