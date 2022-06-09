ICICI Bank, ZestMoney partner for pay later credit facility

NEW DELHI: ICICI Bank on Thursday announced that it has partnered with ZestMoney to expand its cardless EMI, more commonly known as buy now pay later (BNPL), facility for purchases done at retail and e-commerce platforms. Through this, the bank’s customers will have the option to convert transactions up to ₹10 lakh into EMIs by providing their registered mobile number, PAN and OTP received on registered mobile number at the time of check-out from an e-commerce platform or at retail outlets, without using cards.

