Officials from the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (GST) department searched three ICICI Bank offices on December 4, the bank informed the exchanges today. It added that it is cooperating and providing data as requested by authorities.

“...on December 4, 2024, GST authorities initiated a search at three offices of ICICI Bank. The proceedings are ongoing, and the Bank is cooperating fully in providing data as per request placed…” says ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank shares were down ₹5 from opening at ₹1,310.90. On December 5, the stock opened at ₹1,316.25, touching an intra-day high of ₹1,319.85 and a low of ₹1,308.60 by the time of writing.