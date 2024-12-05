Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  ICICI Bank shares drop after Maharashtra GST officials search three offices, bank says ‘cooperating…’

ICICI Bank shares drop after Maharashtra GST officials search three offices, bank says ‘cooperating…’

Livemint , Written By Jocelyn Fernandes

Maharashtra GST officials searched three ICICI Bank offices on December 4. The bank is cooperating with authorities and providing requested data. Following the news, ICICI Bank shares dropped by 5 intra-day.

Officials from the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (GST) department searched three ICICI Bank offices on December 4, the bank informed the exchanges today. It added that it is cooperating and providing data as requested by authorities.

“...on December 4, 2024, GST authorities initiated a search at three offices of ICICI Bank. The proceedings are ongoing, and the Bank is cooperating fully in providing data as per request placed…" says ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank shares were down 5 from opening at 1,310.90. On December 5, the stock opened at 1,316.25, touching an intra-day high of 1,319.85 and a low of 1,308.60 by the time of writing.

This is a breaking story, more updates are coming…

