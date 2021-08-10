ICICI Bank Ltd has picked 800 seats in a co-working centre in suburban Mumbai operated by 91Springboard, said two people familiar with the transaction, underscoring a growing trend among companies to use flexible workspaces to control costs during the ongoing pandemic.

The deal is possibly the first instance of the bank, which traditionally use brick-and-mortar offices, opting for a shared workspace.

Of the 1,300 seats in 91Springboard’s Technopak office building in Andheri (east), ICICI has occupied 800 seats on a two-year lease tenure, one of the two people cited above said, requesting anonymity.

“ICICI Bank has multiple teams working out of the centre. Traditionally, companies would take up the entire building. However, today, the rationale is that even large companies, in the current covid situation that has led to a volatile business environment, are looking for flexibility and managed solutions for workspaces," the person said, asking not to be named.

ICICI Bank did not respond to queries and 91Springboard declined to comment.

Property advisory CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd was the transaction advisor.

A preferred option for startups, large banks and other financial institutions have so far been wary of using shared workspaces due to their complex needs and requirements of high security, the person said. The widespread business disruptions caused by the pandemic is driving a shift in strategy in these organizations.

The second wave of covid has prompted more conversations about incorporating co-working spaces, and companies are gradually adopting a “core+flex" strategy. Enterprises across sectors and growth-stage, well-funded startups, which have been on a hiring spree in recent months, are looking at a mix of traditional office campuses along with flexible and managed workspaces.

Anand Vemuri, 91Springboard’s chief executive, said the demand outlook is strong despite the turmoil caused by the second wave, though the latter was less hurtful on business compared to the first wave in 2020.

“Companies want new office space, but they want more flexibility and distributed offices instead of a large, consolidated space. Currently, organizations want to bring employees back, but it’s a timing issue. Many are pegging it to when the employees get the second vaccine dose. Some are more conservative and are looking at the March quarter of 2022 to bring back employees," Vemuri said. The flexi workspace operator is currently operating 24 centres.

India’s commercial office sector, after a seven-year-long bull run, managed to survive the impact of the pandemic’s first wave in 2020, and companies were gearing up to bring back employees to offices in June-July this year. The onset of the second wave has, however, again disrupted those plans and pushed companies to bring about fundamental changes to future workspaces.

A flexible workspace allows companies to sign one or two-year lease agreements. This helps them to control costs through limited capital expenditure—a critical factor in a relatively uncertain business environment and the looming third wave that could see a new set of government restrictions.

