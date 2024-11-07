ICICI Lombard buys stake worth ₹563 crore in ITC and Axis Bank

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has announced a major investment, acquiring shares worth ₹563 crore in ITC Limited and Axis Bank Limited. This transaction was completed during market hours on November 6, 2024.

The insurer has invested ₹245 crore to acquire a 0.05% stake in ITC, one of India's largest and oldest conglomerates. Founded in 1910, ITC operates in sectors like FMCG, cigarettes, hotels, paperboards, and agribusiness. The company reported a turnover of ₹76,840 crore for the financial year 2023-24. Its market capitalisation stood at ₹60,210 crore as of November 6, 2024. ICICI Lombard clarified that the acquisition is part of its routine investment activities and doesn’t involve any related-party transactions.

ICICI Lombard's share price was trading in red, down 0.67 per cent at ₹1,920.70 on November 7 at 9:48 am on BSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹95,079.36 crore. ICICI Lombard's stock price hit its 52-week high on September 23, 2024, at ₹2,301.90 as per NSE.

ICICI Lombard acquires 0.10% stake in Axis Bank Additionally, ICICI Lombard invested ₹318 crore to acquire a 0.10% stake in Axis Bank, one of India’s top private-sector banks. Axis Bank, founded in 1993, serves a wide range of customers, including large corporations, SMEs, and retail clients. It posted a turnover of ₹1,37,989 crore in the last fiscal year and currently has a market cap of ₹36,110 crore. This transaction was also conducted at arm's length and forms part of ICICI Lombard's regular investment strategy.