To answer all these queries, ICICI Lombard on Thursday unveiled 'Corporate India Risk Index 2020', spanned across industries and companies. The index will help companies to understand the level of risk that their business is facing, ICICI Lombard said. The index will also assist them in developing a successful risk aversion plan, it added. It aims to help firms understand the level of risk their business is facing and current level of preparedness.

