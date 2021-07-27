In a first-of-its-kind initiative, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and Dr Reddy's Laboratories -owned SVAAS Wellness have tied up to offer cashless outpatient services to health insurance policyholders.

"The partnership marks the launch of Dr Reddy's digital health solution SVAAS and demonstrates ICICI Lombard's deeper foray into the wellness space," the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

It is an integrated and cashless digital health solution, the statement said.

To begin with, there will be a pilot launch of the service in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. It will be scaled up to key metros and tier 1 cities in the coming months.

As part of the pilot, these holistic offerings will be available through ICICI Lombard’s wellness and insurance-related app -- ILTakeCare.

"ICICI Lombard will offer wellness solutions to the policyholders through its comprehensive ILTakeCare app to a larger set of health-conscious consumers," it said.

The outpatients will get the benefit of doctor consultations, pathology laboratories and diagnostics services, pharmacies, and insurance through various suitable collaborations.

SVAAS has core strength of extensive healthcare professional networks.

Users will also get the benefit of teleconsultations, home sample collections and medicine deliveries as well as digital health record management.

"The pandemic has strongly underscored the importance of digital healthcare services, and telemedicine has picked up pace in India in recent times," said M V Ramana, CEO-Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) of Dr Reddy's.

"There is a growing need for high-quality outpatient care that is holistic, credible and addresses concerns. Through our initiative called SVAAS (meaning breath), we will endeavour to go beyond traditional pharmaceutical offerings and provide a comprehensive but simplified healthcare solution to people in managing their healthcare needs," he added.

ICICI Lombard Executive Director Alok Agarwal said it will go beyond efficient claim settlement by handholding customers in their endeavour to stay healthy and fit.

"ILTakeCare is a comprehensive wellness and insurance-oriented app, and the vast network of SVAAS will be of immense value to customers," he said.

