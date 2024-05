ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has received a GST show-cause notice worth ₹288 crore for fiscal year 2020, CNBC-TV18 said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!