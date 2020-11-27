ICICI Lombard gets IRDAI approval to acquire Bharti AXA General Insurance

Mumbai: Insurance Regulator Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India( Irdai ) on Friday gave in-principle approval to proposed arrangement between ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd. and Bharti AXA General Insurance Co. Ltd., according to an exchange filing.

Bharti Enterprises owns 51% in Bharti AXA General Insurance, while French insurer AXA has 49%.

In August, the board of ICICI Lombard General Insurance had considered and approved a scheme of arrangement amongst Bharti AXA General Insurance and ICICI Lombard General Insurance and their respective shareholders and creditors.

ICICI Lombard will proceed with its applications for receipt of requisite approvals from other concerned regulators for the transaction.

"Upon closing of the proposed transaction, the consolidated entity will have a market share of 8.7% on proforma basis in the non-life business. The proposed transaction is expected to result in value creation for all stakeholders through meaningful revenue and operational synergies. Further, policyholders should benefit from an enhanced product suite and deeper customer connect touch points. The employees of the combined business will also benefit via greater opportunities across functions and geographies." the filing said.

Shares of ICICI Lombard fell 0.23% to close at ₹1455.75, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 0.25% to close at 44,149.72 points.

