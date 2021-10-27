NEW DELHI : ICICI Lombard has launched BeFit, a service provided through its ILTakeCare app that gives customers benefits of complete OPD services—that is, doctor consultation, pharmacy, diagnostics services, etc.—on a cashless basis.

"The solution empowers customers to benefit from a host of wellness services. As good health and immunity gain importance, this comprehensive solution will come in handy now more than ever," ICICI said.

BeFit solution will offer customers coverage for their complete OPD requirements on a cashless basis. Customers can avail an array of coverage across physical and virtual consultation by general, specialist and super-specialist doctors as well as physiotherapy sessions. Catering to the other out-of-pocket expenses, the BeFit offering covers pharmacy and diagnostics services related expenses as also those related to minor procedures that do not need hospitalization.

ICICI Lombard’s BeFit benefit along with the standard health insurance policy will provide the policyholder with 360-degree support that they require, as per the release.

Sanjeev Mantri, executive director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, said, “The covid pandemic has made consumers realize that health insurance does not end with having a cover just for hospitalization expenses. What is equally important is to have a solution that encourages the practice of good health on a day-to-day basis. Our new BeFit solution addresses this part as it provides cashless and contactless solutions to customers wanting to stay fit and address their medical problems at a nascent stage, without having to reach the stage of hospitalization."

According to ICICI, this comprehensive offering “provides a digitally enabled health ecosystem, which is integrated to bring more than 11,000 doctors across cities".

"The pharmacy service provides with it express service, i.e. medicine delivered at home within 60 minutes and lab tests both at home and centre visit. The product also offers 24 x 7 consultations (tele and virtual) by our panel of an expert panel of doctors. And last but not the least, all these benefits pertaining to preventive healthcare such as health check-ups, health risk assessments, diet and nutrition counselling sessions and even chat and e-counselling are available to all our customers. In a nutshell, the solution fits perfectly into our umbrella of comprehensive health insurance proposition, thereby providing an end-to-end solution to our valued customers," ICICI said.

