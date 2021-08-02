NEW DELHI : Amid the instant messaging trend initiated by platforms such as WhatsApp, consumers have got hooked on to diverse platforms. One such tool that has gained traction in the recent past is Telegram. In the recent months, the platform has been gaining consumers in millions with one in every four being an Indian.

"Taking cognizance of this trend, ICICI Lombard has become the first non-life insurer to introduce self-service facilities on Telegram through its AI-powered chatbot @ICICI_Lombard_Bot. The Telegram chatbot offers convenient facilities to customers e.g. registering a motor claim, tracking claim status, renewing an insurance policy, downloading policy document, modifying the policy details among others," according to the ICICI Lombard press release issued on 2 August.

On another front, the insurer has added a host of services to its existing repertoire of facilities on the WhatsApp platform. With the new services, customers will be able to get instant query resolution related to claim status, upload documents for any claims initiated, initiate a claim, etc. While introducing these services, the insurer has ensured easy access and simple interaction with the customer. For instance, for registering a motor claim, the user needs to simply enter vehicle registration number, date and time of incident and location. Any customer can avail this service by initiating a conversation on WhatsApp at 7738282666.

The user-friendly services on these popular instant messaging platforms will give users access to essential insurance needs in a contactless way and at their fingertips.

Sanjeev Mantri, executive director, ICICI Lombard, said, “The demand of today’s new age consumers is instant resolution and contactless support. Our AI-enabled chatbot introduced on Telegram and addition of new services on WhatsApp is a step in this direction. We believe that these steps will further empower our customers and ensure that they get a best-in-class experience in the insurance journey.

The various services offered on the messaging platforms include tracking claim status, downloading active policies, renewing existing insurance covers, changing personal information on policy, etc. Customers can even locate the nearest ICICI Lombard branch office and affiliate hospitals and garages based on the customer’s current location, the press release said.

