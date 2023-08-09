On August 8, ICICI Lombard received a Show Cause Notice (SCN) dated July 26 from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence in New Delhi. The notice alleges a tax demand of ₹273,44,50,284 under Section 74(1) of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, 2017, along with interest under Section 50(1) of the Act and a penalty under Section 74(1) read with Section 122(2)(b) of the Act.