ICICI Lombard ties up with Clove Dental to offer OPD, dental insurance

Oral cancer, tooth decay, and gum diseases are the major concerns when it comes to oral diseases. Adding to it, the pandemic has highlighted the need for overall health in general and oral health is no different. The virus has shown multiple oral manifestations, which can be prevented provided one takes care of their oral health. With the increasing awareness, Indians are seeking out insurance providers that cover and take care of their dental and oral health needs amidst the rise in prices of dental treatments owing to inflation, high cost of materials & equipment, innovations, expensive setup, and the lab work involved. Keeping the growing need in mind ICICI Lombard, along with Clove Dental, introduced this service as a benefit cover under the OPD product on a cashless basis, said the press release.

