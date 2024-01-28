Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  ICICI Lombard to acquire 1.08 % stake in Karnataka Bank for 100 crore

ICICI Lombard to acquire 1.08 % stake in Karnataka Bank for 100 crore

Vaamanaa Sethi

  • The Board of Directors of Karnataka Bank has granted approval for the infusion of an additional equity capital of 700 crore.

ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard, on January 28, announced that it will acquire a 1.08 % stake in Karnataka Bank for 100 crore.

"The Board of Directors of Karnataka Bank on January 27, 2024 had approved to issue, offer and allot 37,72,730 equity shares of face value of 10/- each fully paid-up at a price of 265.06/- per equity share, amounting to an aggregate value of up to 100 crore," the company said in an exchange filing.

Also read: Market cap of 7 out of top 10 most valued firms decline by 1.16 lakh crore; HDFC Bank biggest laggard

The Board of Directors of Karnataka Bank has granted approval for the infusion of an additional equity capital of 700 crore. Within this allocation, up to 100 crore is earmarked for raising funds through a preferential issue of shares, while the remaining 600 crore will be garnered through private placement(s) and qualified institutions placements.

In a separate decision, Karnataka Bank has given the green light for the issuance of up to 37.72 lakh equity shares with a face value of 10 each to ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company. Simultaneously, the board has authorized the issuance, offering, and allotment of fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of 10 each to eligible investors. This issuance, totaling up to 600 crore, will be conducted through private placement(s), qualified institutions placement(s), and/or any combination thereof, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Also read: IPOs next week: Six new issues, 10 listings to keep primary market busy

Karnataka Bank Limited is an Indian private sector bank based in Mangalore. It is a Scheduled Commercial Bank with a network of 905 branches. It has 8,652 employees and over 13 million customers across the country. The market capitalisation of the bank is 85 billion (as on January 25, 2024).

Karnataka Bank posted a turnover of 82.1 billion in FY 2022-23, up almost 14% from 71.8 billion for FY 2021-22.

