ICICI Lombard to acquire 1.08 % stake in Karnataka Bank for 100 crore

ICICI Lombard, on January 28, announced that it will acquire a 1.08 % stake in Karnataka Bank for ₹100 crore.

"The Board of Directors of Karnataka Bank on January 27, 2024 had approved to issue, offer and allot 37,72,730 equity shares of face value of ₹ 10/- each fully paid-up at a price of ₹ 265.06/- per equity share, amounting to an aggregate value of up to ₹ 100 crore," the company said in an exchange filing.

The Board of Directors of Karnataka Bank has granted approval for the infusion of an additional equity capital of ₹700 crore. Within this allocation, up to ₹100 crore is earmarked for raising funds through a preferential issue of shares, while the remaining ₹600 crore will be garnered through private placement(s) and qualified institutions placements.

In a separate decision, Karnataka Bank has given the green light for the issuance of up to 37.72 lakh equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each to ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company. Simultaneously, the board has authorized the issuance, offering, and allotment of fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each to eligible investors. This issuance, totaling up to ₹600 crore, will be conducted through private placement(s), qualified institutions placement(s), and/or any combination thereof, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Karnataka Bank Limited is an Indian private sector bank based in Mangalore. It is a Scheduled Commercial Bank with a network of 905 branches. It has 8,652 employees and over 13 million customers across the country. The market capitalisation of the bank is ₹ 85 billion (as on January 25, 2024).

Karnataka Bank posted a turnover of ₹82.1 billion in FY 2022-23, up almost 14% from ₹71.8 billion for FY 2021-22.



