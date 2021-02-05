ICICI Lombard to set up office in GIFT City

Tapan Ray, MD and Group CEO, GIFT City said. "IFSC at GIFT City is fast emerging as a hub for global financial services business. While banking and capital markets verticals have been doing extremely well, the insurance and re-insurance business in IFSC is also gaining momentum, with ICICI Lombard making a beginning by becoming the first private insurer to obtain license in GIFT IFSC for direct insurance and reinsurance business. We invite other insurance companies to take advantage of the benefits available at IFSC for their offshore insurance business."