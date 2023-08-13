ICICI Pru chief for simpler products in life insurance2 min read 13 Aug 2023, 11:31 PM IST
ICICI Pru Life's new CEO, Anup Bagchi's focus is on unlocking the latent demand in the industry through better customer engagement and capacity building
Mumbai: The new chief executive officer at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Anup Bagchi has got his task cut out and given his banking background, his focus is on simplifying Life Insurance products.
