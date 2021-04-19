ICICI Pru profit falls 64% to 64 cr on pandemic additional provision

The focus on maintaining balance sheet resilience through a robust risk management mechanism and investment policy has helped ensure zero non-performing assets since inception and across market cycles, Kannan said. Despite the pandemic disruptions, the company was able to demonstrate resilience in operations. In Q4, APE grew 27 per cent with March posting the best ever monthly sales for the company in any year since inception, Kannan said. Its traditional savings and annuity products grew 114.1 per cent and 214.7 per cent year-on respectively in Q4. As a result, VNB grew 26 per cent year-on to ₹591 crore in Q4 while the VNB margin improved to 25.1 per cent, and the embedded value grew 26.4 per cent to ₹29106 crore during the year. Kannan attributed the good showing to well diversified product and distribution mix, and expressed hope that the company is well poised to achieve the stated objective of doubling FY2019 VNB by FY2023.

