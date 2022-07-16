Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICICI Pru reports Q1 PAT of 156 cr, value of new business rises 32% yoy

ICICI Pru reports Q1 PAT of 156 cr, value of new business rises 32% yoy

The insurer's value of new business (VNB) jumped by a whopping 31.6% year-on-year to 471 crore in Q1FY23.
07:35 PM IST

  • With APE of 1,520 crore, the VNB margin was at 31% for Q1-FY2023 as compared to 28.0% for FY2022. The increase in VNB margin is primarily on account of a shift in the underlying product mix.

ICICI Bank-backed life insurance arm, ICICI Prudential posted a net profit of 156 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) compared to a net loss of 186 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, primarily due to significantly lower claims and provisions due to COVID19. The insurer's value of new business (VNB) jumped by a whopping 31.6% year-on-year to 471 crore in Q1FY23.

In the latest quarter, under the new business, APE posted a growth of 24.7% to 1,520 crore compared to 1,219 crore in Q1FY22. Also, new business premium stood at 3,184 crore registering a growth of 24.4% as compared to 2,559 cr for Q1-FY2022.

With APE of 1,520 crore, the VNB margin was at 31% for Q1-FY2023 as compared to 28.0% for FY2022. The increase in VNB margin is primarily on account of a shift in the underlying product mix.

ICICI Prudential offers a range of products across annuity, savings, and protection solutions to meet the specific needs of customers.

Further, annuity APE rose 98 crore in Q1FY23 versus 58 crore in Q1FY22 - registering a robust growth of 69%. Savings APE grew from 892 crore to 1,092 crore in the same period.

Meanwhile, protection APE jumped to 330 crore in Q1FY23 against 270 crore in Q1FY22. As a result, New Business Sum Assured came in at 2,20,935 crore in Q1FY23, a growth of 24.9% as compared to 1,76,862 crore for Q1FY22. This led to market leadership with a market share of 15.8%.

In the first quarter of FY23, the company's cost to total weighted received premium (TWRP) ratio for the savings business and the overall cost to TWRP ratio stood at 16.9% and 23.8% respectively. The growth in APE is ahead of the growth in expenses.

As of June 30, 2022, ICICI Prudential's assets under management stood at 2,30,072 crore - which makes it one of the largest fund managers in India. The Company had a debt-equity mix of 54:46 as of June 30, 2022, and 98% of the debt investments were in AAA-rated and government bonds.

ICICI Prudential's net worth was at 9,053 crore as of June 30, 2022. The solvency ratio was 203.6% against the regulatory requirement of 150%.

On Frida, ICICI Prudential shares closed at 517.35 apiece up 0.85% on BSE.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.