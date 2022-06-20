N S Kannan, Managing Director & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said, "We are delighted to announce the annual bonus of 968.8 crore for FY2022, the highest ever declared by the Company since inception. Besides, it is 12% higher as compared to FY2021. Customers entrust us with their life’s savings to achieve their long-term financial goals and we believe this bonus will enable our participating policyholders to move a step closer to their financial goals."