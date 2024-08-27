ICICI Prudential gets GST Demand notice of ₹429 crore from Maharashtra tax authority

The company will challenge the GST demand notice with the Commissioner (Appeals) within the prescribed timeframe, according to the statement. In addition to the GST demand, the notice also includes interest and penalties, as noted in the post-market exchange filing.

Livemint
Published27 Aug 2024, 08:32 PM IST
ICICI Prudential gets GST Demand notice of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>429 crore from Maharashtra tax authority
ICICI Prudential gets GST Demand notice of ₹429 crore from Maharashtra tax authority

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (ICICI Pru Life) announced that it has been issued a tax demand of 429.05 crore by the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax in Maharashtra, on Tuesday, August 27.

The company will challenge the GST demand notice with the Commissioner (Appeals) within the prescribed timeframe, according to the statement. In addition to the GST demand, the notice also includes interest and penalties, as noted in the post-market exchange filing.

Also Read | Apple’s India expansion to create over 600,000 jobs: Report

"Please be informed that the company has received an order under Section 73 of Maharashtra GST Act, 2017 from Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Maharashtra State, on August 26, 2024, at 8:19 p.m. for FY2020 (sic)," the company said in the filing.

The demand comprises 208.02 crore for Goods and Services Tax (GST), 200.22 crore for interest, and 20.80 crore for penalties. This order, issued under Section 73 of the Maharashtra GST Act, 2017, was sent to the company on August 26, 2024.

The development follows reports that GST authorities have sent notices to numerous corporate entities. A Business Standard report indicates that GST authorities have issued around 20,000 notices throughout India. These notices pertain to the assessment years 2017-18 through 2021-22 and are valued at 80,000 crore, according to the report.

Also Read | Nvidia: May be millionaires, but work long hours, under ’pressure cooker’ stress

The tax demand arises from several alleged infractions, including the reversal of input tax credit, discrepancies in ITC/credit notes across different GST returns (GSTR 3B, GSTR 9, and GSTR 2A), and failure to pay tax on certain outward supplies.

"Please further note that the company shall file an appeal against the said order before the Commissioner (Appeals) within the prescribed timelines," the company said.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd's shares closed at 743.70 on the BSE, marking an increase of 20.55 or 2.84 per cent.

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 08:32 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsICICI Prudential gets GST Demand notice of ₹429 crore from Maharashtra tax authority

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    150.85
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    15.5 (11.45%)

    Tata Power

    428.00
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    5.55 (1.31%)

    GAIL India

    236.40
    03:58 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.49%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,226.15
    03:57 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    13.25 (1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    100.51
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    8.01 (8.66%)

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports

    145.90
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    10.7 (7.91%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    332.50
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    23.25 (7.52%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    1,951.10
    03:48 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    109.1 (5.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,059.00992.00
      Chennai
      73,195.00-157.00
      Delhi
      74,203.001,422.00
      Kolkata
      73,483.00131.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue