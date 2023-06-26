ICICI Prudential gets show cause cum demand notice from DGGI for not paying tax of ₹492.06 crore1 min read 26 Jun 2023, 11:30 PM IST
ICICI Prudential Life receives notice from DGGI for not paying tax worth Rs. 492.06 crore from July 2017 to July 2022, plans to contest the matter.
ICICI Prudential Life on Monday got a notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence(DGGI) for not paying tax of Rs.492.06 crore for a period of five years starting from July 2017 till July 2022.
