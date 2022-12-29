ICICI Prudential Life Insurance’s AUM crosses ₹2.5 trillion1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 01:10 PM IST
The company commenced operations 22 years ago in December 2000, and had an AUM of approximately ₹100 crore at the end of FY2001.
NEW DELHI: Assets under management (AUM) of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company have crossed ₹2.5 trillion, driven by the company’s customer-centric products, growth in new business premium, industry-leading persistency ratios, superior customer service and superior risk-adjusted returns, the private insurer said in a press release.