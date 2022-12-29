ICICI Prudential Life Insurance’s AUM crosses 2.5 trillion

Manish Kumar, chief investment officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said, “...We believe the assets under management for a life insurer qualitatively symbolise the trust placed by customers in the Company since life insurance is a long-term product...Over the last two decades, our investment philosophy has ensured zero NPAs since inception and across market cycles. Integrating ESG factors into our business has been one of our focus areas. Demonstrating our commitment towards ESG issues, we were the first Indian insurance company to sign the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment. We were also India's first life insurance company to launch the 'Sustainable Equity Fund', an ESG-focused fund."