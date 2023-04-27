ICICI Prudential MF hikes stake in PVR to 7.19%1 min read . 08:20 PM IST
- The fund house purchased 1.98 million shares of PVR from the open market, taking its stake up to 7.19% in the movie theatre operator
MUMBAI :Private asset management company ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, on Thursday, acquired a 2.02% stake in multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd for ₹271 crore.
MUMBAI :Private asset management company ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, on Thursday, acquired a 2.02% stake in multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd for ₹271 crore.
According to a regulatory filing, the fund house purchased 1.98 million shares of PVR from the open market, taking its stake up to 7.19% in the movie theatre operator.
According to a regulatory filing, the fund house purchased 1.98 million shares of PVR from the open market, taking its stake up to 7.19% in the movie theatre operator.
As per the filing, ICICI Prudential MF acquired the shares between 2 March and 25 April 2023.
The latest acquisition follows ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund's earlier purchase of a 0.2% stake in PVR on 1 March 2023. Indian mutual funds have been actively betting on PVR over the past year.
On 25 August 2022, SBI Mutual Fund had bought a 0.93% stake in PVR, and earlier on 12 April 2022, the AMC had acquired 69,441 shares in the company.
Ajay Bijli-promoted PVR, which has a market capitalization of Rs.14,294.41 crore, is majority-owned by the public with their holding at 72.5% currently. While the promoters hold 27.46%, it is a domestic company with the highest foreign shareholding (31%). Mutual funds together own approximately 24.58% stake in PVR, at present.
In March last year, PVR and Inox Leisure announced a merger to create the largest multiplex chain in the country, with a network of more than 1,500 screens to explore opportunities in tier III, IV, and V cities, as well as in developed markets. The merger was approved by Indian stock exchanges in June 2022, and the combined entity will be named PVR INOX Ltd with the branding of existing screens to continue as PVR and INOX.
On Thursday, PVR shares closed 0.63% higher at ₹1,458.8 apiece on the NSE. However, the shares have lost about 15.2% on a year-to-date basis.