ICICI Prudential MF hikes stake in PVR to 7.19%

In March last year, PVR and Inox Leisure announced a merger to create the largest multiplex chain in the country, with a network of more than 1,500 screens to explore opportunities in tier III, IV, and V cities, as well as in developed markets. The merger was approved by Indian stock exchanges in June 2022, and the combined entity will be named PVR INOX Ltd with the branding of existing screens to continue as PVR and INOX.