Almost three years after launching a mutual fund scheme called ICICI Prudential Manufacture in India Fund, ICICI Prudential Asset Management company has dropped the ‘in India’ portion from its title. In a notice to unit holders issued on 13 July 2021, the AMC said the fund will now simply be called the “ICICI Prudential Manufacturing Fund". Key changes to the scheme’s Scheme Information Document have also severed the scheme’s linkages to the ‘Make in India’ programme. The scheme has assets under management of ₹611 crore.

The investment universe of the fund was previously confined to sectors outlined in the government’s Make in India programme on the Make in India website. According to the notice, it will also be broadened to include all sectors in the National Industrial Classification (NIC). The definition will not only include companies that carry out manufacturing themselves but also those which do it through third parties.

Finally, the AMC has also inserted an enabling clause, allowing up to 20% of the scheme’s assets to be invested in foreign stocks. Where such stocks are manufacturing stocks, these will be considered part of the definition of manufacturing companies. The fund has delivered a return of 18.21% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) since launch as of 16 August slightly below 19.70% given by the S&P BSE 500.

“We continue to remain bullish on the Indian manufacturing space and the scheme intends to benefit from the government’s thrust across the manufacturing sectors. The investment universe is expanded to include a broader definition of manufacturing theme/activities. Given this wider mandate, the scheme shall follow the manufacturing sectors as classified by National Industrial Classification and as amended from time to time. These companies include the ones which carry out manufacturing either by themselves or through third party processing/ manufacturing units. The scheme can also invest in any of the companies forming part of the S&P BSE India Manufacturing Index. The inclusion of foreign stocks is an enabling clause for benefiting out of opportunities that may arise in any foreign manufacturing company. Therefore, the proposed nomenclature ‘Manufacturing Fund’ is in line with the intended investment strategy. As such the portfolio will be managed and continues to be predominantly focused on India manufacturing companies," said a spokesperson from ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company.

"For the vast majority of investors diversified funds such as large-cap or flexi-cap are enough. There is no need to chase themes or flavours of the day. These keep changing as the ICICI Prudential notice illustrates," said Amol Joshi, founder, Plan Rupee Investment Services.

