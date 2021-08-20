ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund drops Make in India theme

“We continue to remain bullish on the Indian manufacturing space and the scheme intends to benefit from the government’s thrust across the manufacturing sectors. The investment universe is expanded to include a broader definition of manufacturing theme/activities. Given this wider mandate, the scheme shall follow the manufacturing sectors as classified by National Industrial Classification and as amended from time to time. These companies include the ones which carry out manufacturing either by themselves or through third party processing/ manufacturing units. The scheme can also invest in any of the companies forming part of the S&P BSE India Manufacturing Index. The inclusion of foreign stocks is an enabling clause for benefiting out of opportunities that may arise in any foreign manufacturing company. Therefore, the proposed nomenclature ‘Manufacturing Fund’ is in line with the intended investment strategy. As such the portfolio will be managed and continues to be predominantly focused on India manufacturing companies," said a spokesperson from ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company.

