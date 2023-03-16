ICICI Prudential shares up by nearly 7% after Anup Bagchi appointed as MD, CEO2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 07:45 PM IST
- The appointment is for a period of five consecutive years with effect from June 19, 2023
The shares of ICICI Prudential gained nearly 7 per cent on Thursday after the company announced appointment of Anup Bagchi as managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of the company. Anup Bagchi is presently the executive director of ICICI Bank, and non-executive director of the company.
