The shares of ICICI Prudential gained nearly 7 per cent on Thursday after the company announced appointment of Anup Bagchi as managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of the company. Anup Bagchi is presently the executive director of ICICI Bank, and non-executive director of the company.

ICICI Prudential said that the appointment is for a period of five consecutive years with effect from 19 June, 2023 or the date of regulatory approval(s), whichever is later. It further added that to ensure a seamless transition of Bagchi's appointment as the Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer of the company, with effect from 1 May, 2023, subject to regulatory approval(s).

ICICI Prudential stock hit an intraday high of ₹418.80 apiece on BSE on Thursday. The scrip ended 6.50 per cent up at ₹408.85 on BSE.

Anup Bagchi will replace N.S. Kannan as MD and CEO of the company. He will superannuate from services of ICICI Pru on completion of his tenure of appointment on 18 June, 2023.

"During his tenure at ICICI Pru, Kannan has successfully steered the company through a variety of challenges including the more recent COVID-19 pandemic challenge to build ICICI Pru as a resilient and well-diversified franchise that can successfully seize and capitalise on emerging opportunities, and has taken the company forward on the path of doubling its FY2019 value of new business by FY2023 despite these challenges," the company said.