NCLT approves delisting of ICICI Securities, dismisses plea raising objection

  • ICICI Securities declared in June 2023 it would delist and merge with ICICI Bank, its parent firm
  • Minority shareholders Manu Rishi Gupta, an investor, and Quantum Mutual Fund had opposed the proposed delisting

Priyanka Gawande
Published9 Oct 2024, 02:41 PM IST
ICICI Securities declared in June 2023 that it would delist and merge with ICICI Bank, its parent firm. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
ICICI Securities declared in June 2023 that it would delist and merge with ICICI Bank, its parent firm. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo(REUTERS)

Mumbai: The Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal on Wednesday approved an application filed by ICICI Bank for delisting its financial broking arm ICICI Securities from the stock exchanges. 

The tribunal, led by justice Shammi Khan, while approving the scheme, dismissed two applications objecting to the scheme of delisting.

A detailed order is awaited in the matter.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, in its 21 August order, had also approved the company’s delisting plans while rejecting the objections against it.

ICICI Securities declared in June 2023 that it would delist and merge with ICICI Bank, its parent firm. In March 2024, the plan was accepted by shareholders, with 72% of minority shareholders voting in favour of it. The plan was authorised by the ICICI Bank board on 29 June, 2023.

The delisting plan included ICICI Securities becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of ICICI Bank. As a part of the plan, shareholders were to receive 67 shares of ICICI Bank for every 100 shares of ICICI Securities held.

However, shareholders Manu Rishi Gupta, an investor, and Quantum Mutual Fund had opposed the proposed delisting of ICICI Securities in two different petitions before NCLT, claiming that the swap will negatively impact minority shareholders. Manu Rishi Guptha and Quantum Mutual Fund, respectively, own 0.002% and 0.08% of ICICI Securities' paid-up equity share capital. 

ICICI Securities contested the claims, stating that the applicants had no locus in the matter. It said under the Companies Act section 230(4), any objection to the compromise or arrangement shall and only be made by people who hold not less than 10% of equity or 5% of the total outstanding debt.

The shareholders expressed concerns over ICICI Securities' low value and share-swap ratio as the proposal moved forward. They also questioned the deal's fairness considering the stock's low price in comparison to its potential.

Also Read: ICICI Securities case: Is shareholder activism maturing in India?

In November, the Reserve Bank of India approved delisting ICICI Securities and making it ICICI Bank's wholly-owned subsidiary, subject to certain conditions.

Later, it also received 'no objection' letters from the stock exchanges for delisting shares of the broking arm on 29 November, 2023.

The NCLAT had on 1 October issued a notice to ICICI Securities following an appeal by the minority shareholders against the tribunal's order approving the financial broking firm's delisting.

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Oct 2024, 02:41 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsNCLT approves delisting of ICICI Securities, dismisses plea raising objection

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.15
    03:04 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.25%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    164.60
    03:04 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    0.2 (0.12%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    128.70
    03:04 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    1.9 (1.5%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    221.85
    03:04 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.65 (-0.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,001.00
    02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    454 (8.18%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    986.65
    02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    56.85 (6.11%)

    Cipla share price

    1,684.75
    02:57 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    44.15 (2.69%)

    Infosys share price

    1,959.80
    02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    11.3 (0.58%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra share price

    55.01
    02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -2 (-3.51%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    9.21
    02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.29 (-3.05%)

    Au Small Finance Bank share price

    706.00
    02:57 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -21.15 (-2.91%)

    ITC share price

    493.65
    02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -14.25 (-2.81%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports share price

    141.65
    02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    11.2 (8.59%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,001.00
    02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    454 (8.18%)

    RITES share price

    324.45
    02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    23.85 (7.93%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    986.65
    02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    56.85 (6.11%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.000.00
      Chennai
      77,461.000.00
      Delhi
      77,613.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.