Under the fraud case, CBI alleged that ICICI Bank sanctioned credit facilities of around ₹3,250 crore to the companies of Videocon Group which is promoted by Dhoot. This credit facilities to Videocon had allegedly violated the Banking Regulation Act, RBI guidelines, and credit policy of the ICICI Bank. In the preliminary investigation, CBI discovered six loans worth ₹1,875 crore were sanctioned to the Videocon and companies associated with it between June 2009 and October 2011 that had violated policies laid down by the bank.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}