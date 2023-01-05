ICICI Bank loan fraud case: In the latest development, Videocon's founder Venugopal Dhoot faces a blow as his plea where he claimed that his arrest was illegal has been rejected by a special court on Thursday. Also, the couple Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar's request for home food, beds, mattresses, and chairs during their stay in jail has been rejected by the CBI court.
As per the PTI report, the special court had directed jail authorities to provide the Kocchars diet food in consultation with the medical officer.
In an alleged money laundering case, the CBI arrested the Kochhars on December 23. Dhoot's arrest also followed three days after the couple. Currently, the three are in judicial custody.
However, the Videocon's founder challenged his arrest and claimed that it was illegal while seeking immediate release from the case.
PTI report that Dhoot's lawyer S S Ladda, along with advocate Viral Babar argued that the Videocon founder was arrested only because the investigating officer came under pressure after the Kochhar couple's arrest. The lawyer pointed out that in the first remand of the hearing Kochhars lawyer questioned why Dhoot was not arrested yet.
Ladda further revealed that Kochhars were afraid that Dhoot might become an approver, and hence they made sure to mention Dhoot not being arrested yet in the remand order which as per the Videocon founder's lawyer put pressure on the investigating officer and thereby leading to the arrest.
However, as per the report, special Judge M R Purwar did not find any merit in Dhoot's argument and hence rejected his plea.
ICICI Bank fraud case involved allegations on Kochhars and Dhoot along with companies Nupower Renewables (NRL) which was managed by Deepak Kochhar, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics, and Videocon Industries. They were accused in the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case in the FIR registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2019.
Under the fraud case, CBI alleged that ICICI Bank sanctioned credit facilities of around ₹3,250 crore to the companies of Videocon Group which is promoted by Dhoot. This credit facilities to Videocon had allegedly violated the Banking Regulation Act, RBI guidelines, and credit policy of the ICICI Bank. In the preliminary investigation, CBI discovered six loans worth ₹1,875 crore were sanctioned to the Videocon and companies associated with it between June 2009 and October 2011 that had violated policies laid down by the bank.
In the FIR registered, CBI also alleged that as a part of the quid pro quo, Dhoot made an investment of ₹64 crore in Nupower Renewables through Supreme Energy (SEPL) and transferred SEPL to Pinnacle Energy Trust managed by Deepak Kochhar through a circuitous route between 2010 and 2012.
Also, allegations are that the ownership of Nupower and Supreme Energy changed hands through a complex web of shared transactions between Deepak Kochhar and Dhoot.
Chanda Kochhar who was ICICI Bank's chief executive officer (CEO) in 2019 was ousted following allegations of corruption. It is alleged that Chanda sanctioned the ‘high value’ loans to Videocon Industries, violating the bank's lending policies. In return, it is alleged that Videocon's owner invested in Chanda's husband Deepak Kochhar-backed firm NuPower Renewables.
The money laundering case also came under the radar of multiple agencies, including the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).
Chanda joined the Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India (ICICI) in 1984 and was instrumental in forming ICICI Bank during the 1990s. She became ICICI Bank's managing director and chief executive officer in 2009 and held her leadership till 2018. She stepped down from her position at ICICI Bank on October 4th, 2018 due to allegations in the money laundering case.
