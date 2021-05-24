ICICIdirect enables investing in UK, Japan, Germany, Singapore along with US

MUMBAI: ICICIdirect, the broking subsidiary of ICICI Bank, on Monday announced the expansion of its global investments facility to newer markets such as the UK, Japan, Germany, and Singapore. ICICIdirect’s Global Investment customers can trade in securities in these markets, in addition to the US which was enabled when the service was launched in August last year.

The facility will be offered in association with Interactive Brokers LLC, a US-based online brokerage firm with multi-asset and multi geography trading capabilities. The entire customer journey, from on-boarding to buying and selling of securities, is completely digital, according to ICICI Direct.

“Since the encouraging response to our Global Investment facility for the US markets in August 2020, customers have been demanding for other markets too. We are happy to launch five new markets on the platform, with which our 5.5+ million customers can now avail of investment opportunities in these matured and well regulated markets, and also further de-risk their portfolio from a geography concentration point of view," said Anupam Guha, Head – Private Wealth Management, ICICI Securities.

Investors can participate through the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), and can invest across stocks, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), mutual funds (non-US) and fixed income products upto $250,000 per annum. Some of these markets, like the US, offer unique advantages like no minimum ticket size and fractional ownership of shares, so even small retail investors can build a portfolio effectively.

Competitors such as HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra have entered into their own tie ups for global investing. HDFC Bank and Axis Bank have partnered with fintechs such as Stockal and Vested Finance respectively while Kotak Mahindra Bank has partnered Interactive Brokers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.