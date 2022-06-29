ICICIdirect launches app to learn about markets, financial products

There has been a massive spike in the participation of small investors in the stock market in the last few months. As per data from BSE, the total number of investors as on June, 2022 stood at around 109 million, a 51% increase Y-o-Y. Out of the overall customer base of I-Sec, millennials and Gen Z formed more than 80% of its active customer base in the past three years. Additionally, 85% of customers acquired by I-Sec in Q4-FY22 were from tier II & III cities, as per data from I-Sec.

