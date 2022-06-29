ICICIdirect launches app to learn about markets, financial products

ICICIdirect launches app to learn about markets, financial products2 min read . 01:39 PM IST
- ICICIdirect iLearn will equip customers with the knowledge required to better assist them in their investment journey, I-Sec said
ICICI Securities (I-Sec) on Wednesday announced the launch of ICICIdirect iLearn, a learning app for customers to easily access content curated around several financial products and stock market topics.
ICICI Securities (I-Sec) on Wednesday announced the launch of ICICIdirect iLearn, a learning app for customers to easily access content curated around several financial products and stock market topics.
“This will equip customers with the robust knowledge required to better assist them in their investment journey," I-Sec said in its statement.
“This will equip customers with the robust knowledge required to better assist them in their investment journey," I-Sec said in its statement.
There has been a massive spike in the participation of small investors in the stock market in the last few months. As per data from BSE, the total number of investors as on June, 2022 stood at around 109 million, a 51% increase Y-o-Y. Out of the overall customer base of I-Sec, millennials and Gen Z formed more than 80% of its active customer base in the past three years. Additionally, 85% of customers acquired by I-Sec in Q4-FY22 were from tier II & III cities, as per data from I-Sec.
As retail participation in the market increases, it is important that investors have access to the right information on investing in equity to make informed decisions. “‘ICICIdirect iLearn’ aims to familiarise investors with the knowledge on financial or investment tools by including both, standard and contemporary content, catering to the requirement of beginners as well as evolved investors," I-Sec said.
Currently, the app has over 550 content pieces across various sections related to financial markets and the content will be updated at regular intervals.
“For decades now, ICICI direct has been imparting financial knowledge to Indian investors through various awareness programmes in a physical format. As the world moves towards digitalisation, we are happy to launch ‘ICICIdirect iLearn’ which is aimed at providing investors with well-researched and simplified content curated by our experts to help them make informed investment decisions. This content will be updated on a regular basis, providing the investors with fresh perspective," said Vishal Gulechha, head – retail equity, ICICIdirect.
“We also plan to introduce ‘iCommunity’ on the platform soon that will enable an opportunity of learning through fellow investors," Gulechha added.
The app is available in Android as well as iOS systems and has content from ICICIdirect’s inhouse as well as reputed third-party content creators. Over the coming months, the content, which is multimedia in nature, would cover all aspects of investing, protection, as well as loans.