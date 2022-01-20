ICICIdirect partners WealthDesk to offer readymade portfolios to users

Ujjwal Jain, founder & CEO, WealthDesk said, “ICICIdirect has always been at the forefront of bringing internet-based trading to retail Investors. As Bharat as well as India starts to participate more in the Equities markets, we want to introduce managed systematic WealthBaskets and other Wealth Management solutions under our Unified Wealth Interface vision to a larger segment of the retail investor community. Our partnership with ICICIdirect gives any of their retail investors seamless access to these WealthBaskets and other innovative wealth solutions."