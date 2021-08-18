New Delhi: ICICI Securities, which operates under the brand ICICIdirect , has tied up with the US-based Interactive Advisors to offer curated portfolios of international stocks built on models constructed by global fund managers, for the domestic retail investors.

ICICIdirect’s customers would now be able to invest in portfolios made up of US stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by Interactive Advisors based on models constructed by global fund managers such as Global X- by Mirae Asset, State Street Global Advisors, Legg Mason (acquired by Franklin Templeton Investments), Wisdom Tree and other portfolio managers.

Interactive Advisors is an investment advisor registered with and regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

More than 70 theme-based portfolios are already available for investors at ICICIdirect.com.

Investors can choose portfolios based on their risk tolerance. According to the company, these portfolios are managed by a US investment manager based on extensive research and financial analysis and are across themes like smart beta, technology, healthcare, etc.

“After the successful launch of our global Investments offering, which allowed our investors to invest in markets like the US, UK, Singapore, Japan, Germany, and Hong Kong in a completely digital manner, many customers have been asking us for a facility where they could have experts guiding them for better investment decisions," said Anupam Guha, head–private wealth management, ICICI Securities.

ICICIdirect had launched a global investment facility for its retail clients in association with the US-based Interactive Brokers in August 2020. Interactive Advisors is a subsidiary of the Interactive Brokers Group.

“We have gone one step further by getting access to a curated list of theme-based portfolios, some based on models constructed by renowned fund managers, for our customers. These are actively managed portfolios and hence will come with features like rebalancing," Guha said.

