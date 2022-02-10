A day after ICICIdirect faced investors' ire over an "unprecedented network issue", users of the investment platform ICICIdirect again encountered logging issues Thursday morning due to unknown reasons. Irked users took to Twitter to complain about the issue.

Investors are being greeted with a message on ICICIdirect website, which read that services will not be available to customers till 8.45, February 10. "ICICIdirect website and apps will be available today from 8.45 am. We apologize for the inconvenience caused."

A user tweeted, “It's not only simple inconvenience. It's mental agony and financial losses."

Another user tweeted “With so frequent downtime, you should mention when site will be available for traders and investors".

ICICIdirect, the leading retail broker and financial product distributor in the country, has over 50 lakh customers.

The online share trading platform offers a trading account for seamless and hassle free electronic trading. It offers more than 50 products and services including equity, mutual funds, derivatives, Futures and Options currency, commodity, ETF, insurance and IPOs.

