1 min read.Updated: 10 Feb 2022, 08:48 AM ISTLivemint
Investors are being greeted with a message on ICICIdirect website, which read that services will not be available to customers till 8.45
A day after ICICIdirect faced investors' ire over an "unprecedented network issue", users of the investment platform ICICIdirect again encountered logging issues Thursday morning due to unknown reasons. Irked users took to Twitter to complain about the issue.
Investors are being greeted with a message on ICICIdirect website, which read that services will not be available to customers till 8.45, February 10. "ICICIdirect website and apps will be available today from 8.45 am. We apologize for the inconvenience caused."
