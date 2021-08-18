Icra downgrades IndiGo's long term ratings; maintains negative outlook

NEW DELHI : Rating agency Icra Ltd. has downgraded the long term credit rating of InterGlobe Aviation Limited, which operates the country's largest domestic airline IndiGo , while maintaining a negative outlook due to deterioration of the airline's financial performance due to covid-19 pandemic.

While, Icra downgraded the airline operator's long term ratings from A+ to A, it has reaffirmed the company's short-term rating at A1.

According to Icra, short term rating of A1 indicates that the instruments with this rating are considered to have a very strong degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations and such instruments carry the lowest credit risk.

"The revision in long-term rating of InterGlobe Aviation Limited’s factors in the deterioration in its financial performance–as reflected by cash losses and increase in net debt levels–over the past six quarters (Q4 FY2020- Q1 FY2021) owing to prolonged disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic," the rating agency said in a statement.

"Icra expects that the Indian airline industry will continue to remain adversely impacted in the near-term, and the recovery in passenger traffic as well as improvement in yields to pre-pandemic levels will be gradual," it said.

"The rating action also takes into consideration the expected adverse impact of the significant increase in operating costs of airlines, including IndiGo, due to depreciation of Indian Rupee (INR) against the Dollar and the escalating global crude oil prices, which has led to a 75% increase in domestic Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices (in

4M FY2022 on a YoY basis) and other costs (operating lease and maintenance payments)," it added.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent of India’s top domestic airline IndiGo, posted its biggest quarterly loss for the quarter ending on 30 June, hit by the devastating second wave of the pandemic and continued restrictions on air travel.

The airline's losses widened to ₹3,174.20 crore in the June quarter from ₹2,844.3 crore a year earlier.

IndiGo had a total cash balance of ₹17,067.9 crore, comprising ₹5,620.7 crore of free cash and ₹11,447.2 crore of restricted cash as of end-June.



The capitalized operating lease liability was ₹25,933.5 crore, the company said, adding that its total debt, including capitalized operating lease liability, stood at ₹31,690.1 crore during the quarter.

"Despite the fact that the aviation industry Is going through an unprecedented crisis, the Company's balance sheet remains strong," IndiGo said in a stock exchange notification following the rating downgrade.

"The Company continues to make all its payments including lease related payments and service its debt on time," it added.

