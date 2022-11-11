Icra maintains negative outlook on Indian aviation1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 05:44 PM IST
Elevated jet fuel prices and rupee depreciation continue to post major threat to the earnings and liquidity profile of airlines, Icra said
Ratings agency Icra on Friday maintained its negative outlook on the Indian aviation industry and said the financial performance of Indian airlines is likely to remain under pressure in the near term despite healthy recovery in domestic air passenger traffic.