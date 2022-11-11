Icra maintains negative outlook on Indian aviation

Elevated jet fuel prices and rupee depreciation continue to post major threat to the earnings and liquidity profile of airlines, Icra said. As per the latest revision, the price of aviation turbine fuel in India has jumped over 58% in the year so far to ₹1,20,362.54 per kilolitre in Delhi. The rupee has depreciated to nearly ₹80.8 per dollar now. A depreciation in rupee means higher costs for airlines as most of their expenses related to aircraft lease rentals, maintenance, and other overheads are dollar-denominated.

