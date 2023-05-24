ICRA Q4: Net profit up 15% to ₹38.4 cr, dividend declared2 min read . Updated: 24 May 2023, 07:39 PM IST
The Board of Directors recommended a dividend of ₹40 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10 each. In addition, the Board recommended a special dividend of ₹90 per equity share.
Ratings agency ICRA Ltd on Wednesday reported 15 per cent rise in net profit to ₹38.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹33.4 crore for the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
