Ratings agency ICRA Ltd on Wednesday reported 15 per cent rise in net profit to ₹38.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹33.4 crore for the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The revenue from operations rose 16.4 per cent to ₹109 crore for the quarter under review as against ₹93.7 crore in the year ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased by 17.6 per cent to ₹403.2 crore for the year ended March 31, 2023, from ₹342.8 crore in the previous year. Profit after tax increased by 20.4 per cent to Rs136. 7 crore for the year ended March 31, 2023, from ₹113.5 crore in the previous year.

The Board of Directors recommended a dividend of ₹40 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10 each. In addition, the Board recommended a special dividend of Rs.90 per equity share. The total dividend recommended for the year is Rs. 130 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, compared with Rs. 28 per equity share for the previous year.

The overall dividend pay-out for the year, including the special dividend, is Rs. 125.5 crore, compared to Rs. 27.0 crore in the previous year.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Ramnath Krishnan, MD & Group CEO, ICRA, said: "The year 2023 at ICRA was all about setting new paradigms and unlocking value across businesses. The numbers reflect our commitment to building a diversified, technology-led, credible organisation. The overall growth in bond issuances, bank credit, and the securitisation market had a positive bearing on ICRA Ratings, whereas increased demand for research and analytical services continued to drive growth in ICRA Analytics. ICRA has continued to invest in its people and technology to drive profitable growth."